Hospitals request more beds as bed availability continues to shrink

STATELINE (WREX) —Hospitals in Region 1 are asking for more beds as the pandemic continues. They say the number of hospital beds is shrinking because more people are being admitted for both COVID and non-COVID issues.

"In our hospital, in the last ten days, our census, meaning how many people are hospitalized, has been anywhere from about 240 to 280. And before COVID, we typically ran about 180," said SwedishAmerican Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Polizzotto.

The Regional Hospital Coordinating Center is requesting 75 beds for hospitals in region 1.

"We are trying to be proactive in our response. Because it is easier to have that bed availability in place and not need it then run into a situation where we need beds but not have them," said FHN CEO Mark Gridley.

SwedishAmerican says it will receive about 9 to 10 beds and FHN has requested 6. KSB in Dixon is still unsure how many it will get.

While the hospitals are glad they will get more beds, they are apprehensive about another growing need.

"My greater concern is not the actual number of physical beds but really the number of skilled qualified workers, which is most precious resource right now," said Gridley.

The hospitals say they are already working on ways to create more staffing or to re-arrange workflow should cases get out of control.

But with cases still on the rise, hospitals find themselves calling out to the community to do their part.

"We really can make a difference by doing things like staying home when we can stay home, not getting together in big groups, wearing masks," said Polizzotto.

The hospitals say they are not turning anyway at this time and can continue to serve people.