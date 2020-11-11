Heart condition forces Penn St. RB Brown to give up football

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State running back Journey Brown says he has a heart condition that is forcing him to give up football. Brown posted on Twitter that he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes heart muscle to become abnormally thick and can make it more difficult to pump blood. Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters Brown’s condition was not COVID-19 related, but it was discovered in September during “a routine COVID test.” Brown was Penn State’s leading rusher last season and was expected to be one of the best back in the country in 2020.