Gunshots caused some CherryVale Mall stores to go on voluntary lockdown on Tuesday

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — Some stores at the CherryVale Mall went on voluntary lockdown Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired in the parking lot, according to Cherry Valley Police.

Cherry Valley Police said they received a shots-fired call around 4:15 p.m. from the parking lot of CherryVale Mall.

Police responded and found evidence shots were fired and put a hole in a mall door window near the JcPenney's, according to police.

There were no reported injuries, authorities said.

Police didn't put the mall on lockdown, but some stores went on lockdown voluntarily, but no shots happened inside the mall, according to authorities.

A number of witnesses who saw shots fired from inside a car, police said.

Police searched the mall and didn't find any threats.

They're now reviewing videos, but anyone with information can call the Cherry Valley Police at 815-332-3432.