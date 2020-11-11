Guinness recalls non-alcoholic stouts amid safety fears

LONDON (AP) — Irish brewer Guinness is recalling cans of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout over contamination concerns. The brewer described the recall of Guinness 0.0 as “precautionary” and related to a “microbiological contamination.” It impacts the British market since the product was not yet on sale in Ireland. Guinness 0.0 was launched last month amid much fanfare after four years of development. The brewer on Wednesday urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink it but said the contamination issue does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands. The new brew was developed in response to what Guinness said was growing consumer appetite for non-alcohol, lower-calorie beverages.