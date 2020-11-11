Guilford’s Dennis signs with Ohio

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Guilford senior Kate Dennis made it official, signing her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Ohio University at a small ceremony with close friends and family. Dennis, who according to her AAU coach had 16 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, will graduate early from Guilford in Dec. and report to Ohio shortly after that.

"It's very exciting for me," Dennis said. "I've waited my whole life for this moment. As a little girl I always wanted to play Division I basketball growing up. Just to be living out my dream is incredible and amazing. I'm so happy and grateful for everybody that's made this happen for me."

Dennis made it happen for herself, putting in hundreds of hours working on her game and her overall athletic ability. That will help her make a quick transition to the college game, where she basically gets a bonus season this year due to COVID-19. Players will not be charged with a year of eligibility for the upcoming season, no matter how it goes with the virus.

"It hasn't always been easy but I've tried to keep a clear mind and know what I want to do with my life," Dennis said of graduating early and moving to the college level. "I'm a little nervous but I'm very excited though. I feel like I've put in the time, energy and effort to be able to be where I am right now. I'm looking forward to it. It's coming very fast, but I'm very excited."

Dennis will study sports management at Ohio's highly-regarded program in that field. She takes her finals at Guilford Dec. 7 and plans to report to Ohio Dec. 10 and start practicing and playing in the Mid-American Conference shortly after that.