ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford native and NBA Champion Fred VanVleet is hosting his 3rd annual turkey drive next week!



The food drive will be held at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4-7 p.m.



Each family will be receiving 1 turkey and 1 bag of numerous side items.



The food drive expects to feed 700 families.



Masks and social distancing will be required.