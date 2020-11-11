Fired officer says he was unfairly painted as a racist

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado police officer fired for not helping a restrained Black woman who begged for help after she became lodged upside down in the back of his patrol car is appealing his termination. In a lawsuit filed last week, former Aurora officer Levi Huffine claims officials unfairly painted him as a racist even though there was no evidence that racial bias played a role in what happened. Chief Vanessa Wilson fired Huffine in February, overriding an advisory panel’s recommendation that he only be suspended. Last month, the city’s civil service commission upheld her decision after a hearing in which video of the incident was played.