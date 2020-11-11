Extreme Clean Car Wash offers free car washes for veterans on Veterans Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Veterans get the opportunity to get a free car wash on Veterans Day thanks to one business.

Extreme Clean Car Wash offered that deal Wednesday at its locations in Rockford and Loves Park. All veterans and active military members were eligible to get Extreme Clean's top wash package. Spencer Gould, the Manager of the Rockford location, says this was one way to say thank you.

"This is more just about them," said Gould. "We're thanking them what they've don for us. And again, it's just a small token of appreciation for all that they've done for our country."

Extreme Clean says it has offered this deal to veterans in the past.