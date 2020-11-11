EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called North Carolina

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because a week after Election Day, the race between President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump remains too early to call. On Wednesday, Trump was ahead of Biden by about 73,260 votes. The presidential race in North Carolina is closer than the Senate race, which AP called for Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. Absentee and provisional votes counted since Election Day have favored Biden, shrinking Trump’s lead by a little more than 3,400 votes. As long as ballots were postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Thursday to receive and count them.