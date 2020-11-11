Defense begins questioning in Japan trial over Ghosn’s pay

TOKYO (AP) — The defense team for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly has begun questioning a key prosecution witness in a Tokyo court, seeking to show the alleged underreporting of income of his boss Carlos Ghosn was engineered by others at the automaker. Since the trial began in September, Kelly has only presented a brief opening statement insisting on his innocence. In questioning Toshiaki Ohnuma, who was in charge of compensation, defense lawyer Yoichi Kitamura sought to show Ohnuma, at the order of higher-ups at Nissan, devised plans to obscure exactly how much Ghosn would be paid, knowing they might be improper in Japan.