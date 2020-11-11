Couple complain Animal Planet show cast them as pot growers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A couple say they were cast in a false light on an Animal Planet reality show about state Fish and Game conservation officers. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday involving Dale and Anne Mansfield, of New Durham. They briefly appeared in a 2018 “North Woods Law” episode about an officer trying to learn who was responsible for growing marijuana. He interviews the Mansfields. Their faces were pixelated. Officers later arrest a suspect. The Mansfields allege the episode created a false impression by connecting them to the marijuana. The production companies’ lawyer says the episode shows they were innocent.