Christmas Time at Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere returns Friday with COVID-19 restrictions

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere is ready to help bring you the holiday spirit this winter.



The zoo's annual Christmas Time returns to this Friday, Nov. 13. People will be able to visit Santa’s Reindeer Barn with Santa’s entire sleigh team of reindeer.



Like most things in 2020, there will be changes this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including pictures with Santa Claus. On Saturday and Sunday, Santa will be available for socially distanced pictures and visits.



The zoo is also requiring that you utilize a mask or face covering in areas when you are either unable to maintain 6 foot distancing or are inside.



The zoo is also recommending purchasing your tickets in advance through the zoo's website due to safety precautions for COVID-19. There will also be a limited amount of tickets per day.



The reindeer barn will be open air this year due to the virus, according to the zoo, so they're asking you to dress appropriately.

Boone County's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 21.9% as of Nov. 8, the highest in Region 1, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



The zoo will be open Friday through Sunday starting Nov. 13 lasting through Dec. 20. The zoo will be open from 3-6 p.m. on Friday’s, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday's and Sunday's.



The zoo will also be open Dec. 21, 22 and 23 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.





