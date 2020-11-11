Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister dies at age 84

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s long-serving prime minister, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, has died. He was 84. He was one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his island nation’s government for decades and survived the 2011 Arab Spring protests that demanded his ouster over corruption allegations. Bahrain’s state-run news agency announced his death on Wednesday, saying he had been receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, without elaborating. Prince Khalifa was married and has three surviving children, sons Ali and Salman and daughter Lulwa. Another son, Mohammed, died previously.