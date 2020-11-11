Austrian Cabinet agrees to broad new anti-terror measures

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s Cabinet has agreed to a wide range of anti-terrorism measures meant to plug perceived security flaws identified after a deadly attack by an Islamic extremist in Vienna last week. Proposals include the ability to keep individuals convicted of terror offenses behind bars for life, electronic surveillance of people convicted of terrorism-related offenses upon release, and criminalizing religiously motivated political extremism. Kurz said Wednesday the measures, which will be brought before parliament in December for a vote, take a two-pronged approach, targeting both terrorism suspects and also the ideology that drives them. Four people were killed in the Nov. 2 attack, and the gunman also died.