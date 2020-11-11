Athlete of the Week – Tiana Timpe

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The path from Stockton basketball to the division one ranks is not a well-traveled road. But it's the path of Tiana Timpe, who signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Central Michigan.

"It's very exciting, I've been working very hard for this to go to Division I to play basketball," said Timpe. "Central Michigan is a great program. They're a winning program. I was very excited that they gave me this opportunity to play for them."

Timpe was also a talented golfer until she gave it up prior to her junior year to focus on basketball. It's a decision that wasn't easy.

"It was a very tough decision, I loved golf. It was one of my favorite sports and I'd say I was pretty good at it," said Timpe. "But the thing was, do I want to get better at basketball, do I want to take the next step to get stronger and work on my game and I wanted to take the next step because I didn't see myself playing golf."

Tiana trained with Fred VanVleet's step brother JD Danforth, who she credits for helping her improve certain aspects of her game.

"So obviously I'm a three-point shooter, I love the three-point ball," explained Timpe. "I needed to expand my game to get to the basket to be stronger to get to the basket to finish. He's helped me a lot on that, especially this summer I played AAU basketball and my dad noticed he said 'you're getting to the basket, you're getting stronger' and I owe a lot of that to JD."

Stockton will always hold a special place in Tiana's heart, and while she's excited for the college courts, she'll always remember her time as a Blackhawk.

"Stockton, I will never forget Stockton, I'll always be a Stockton Blackhawk," said Timpe with a smile. "Basketball, golf, my coaches played a big part in my life so I appreciate them."

Tiana Timpe, accomplishing her lifelong goal of going Division I, while leaving her mark at Stockton.