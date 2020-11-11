Analysis: GOP lets doubts about Biden’s legitimacy flourish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are largely standing with President Donald Trump as he launches false attacks on the integrity of the 2020 election. The effort appears aimed at trying to discredit President-elect Joe Biden, who’s secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. The GOP efforts to malign the election could create challenges for Biden as he seeks to govern next year and address the nation’s pressing problems, including the coronavirus and economic uncertainty. Republicans’ strategy has echoes of their approach to Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential victory. Republicans largely allowed lies about Obama’s citizenship to flourish, leaving millions of Americans with the impression the first Black president might be ineligible to serve.