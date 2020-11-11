145 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Illinois on Wednesday, highest single-day total since May

(WEEK) -- State health officials are announcing highest single-day total number of COVID-19-related deaths since May on Wednesday with 145 reported.

This brings Illinois' total to 10,434.

An additional 12,657 confirmed and probable cases were also reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health for a statewide total of 523,840.

As of Tuesday night, hospitals throughout the state reported 5,042 individuals with COVID-19 were in the hospital, with 951 of those in the intensive care unit and 404 on ventilators.

Labs in the last 24 hours have reported 93,464 tests for the virus for a total of 8,664,483.

The seven-day positivity rate for Illinois through Tuesday is at 12.4%. In Region 1, health officials are reporting the rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 18.3%.