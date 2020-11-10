You can visit Santa Claus at CherryVale Mall in new, contactless experience

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Santa Claus is still coming to town despite the pandemic. You can visit St. Nick at CherryVale Mall in a Rockford starting Friday, November 27.



Santa arrives on the biggest shopping day of the year, and you'll be able to visit him in a new contactless experience.



According to CherryVale Mall, families must scheduled their visit with Santa ahead of time. Families will be spaced out six feet apart in line and you must wear a mask before, during and after photos. Walk-ups will only be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.



You can visit Santa Claus until Christmas Eve, here are the times he will be available for photos:

Monday – Saturday, 11am to 8pm

Sunday, 12pm to 6pm

Christmas Eve, 9am - 5pm

Set Closed on 11/30 & 12/7

You will not be able to take pet photos with Santa this year, though CherryVale Mall hopes to bring back the option in 2021.



If you cannot visit Santa in-person, there is a virtual option being offered. Click here for more information on how you can participate.