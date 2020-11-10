Winnebago County hospitals request more hospital beds to manage COVID-19 surge of patients

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Hospitals in Winnebago County have requested more hospital beds to manage the recent surge of COVID-19 patients.



Winnebago County Emergency Management, City of Rockford Emergency Management, and the Winnebago County Health Department requested hospital bed sets from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency through the Regional Hospital Coordinating Center.



A bed set includes a bed, headboard with suction and oxygen, HEPA filter, lamp, trunk, tent and chair. The bed set does not include additional medical personnel.

13 WREX reached out to the Northern Illinois PIO to see how many hospital beds were requested and to which hospitals. We also asked how many beds we have available currently and what that will look like if we get more. We have not heard back at this time.



The Northern Illinois PIO says the increasing rate of COVID-19 infection has stressed the healthcare systems in the region and highlights the consequences of unchecked transmission in the community.



Area hospitals expressed their concerns over the rise of COVID-19 patients with 13 WREX on Monday.



On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said nearly every region across the state is seeing a "far higher" rate of hospitalizations for the virus than in the spring.



The Northern Illinois PIO says all entities should be adhering to the tier 2 mitigations outlined by the state to protect the community.