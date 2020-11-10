Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and

southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon today to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&