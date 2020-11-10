Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. Occasional gusts up to 50 mph or more possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM CST this evening. The strongest
winds are expected from about 3 PM to 9 PM.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including tents and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be
hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east
roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fast moving showers and thunderstorms in
the late afternoon and early evening could produce brief gusts
in excess of 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
