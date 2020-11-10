Wind Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected. Occasional gusts up to 50 mph or more possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east

central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM CST this evening. The strongest

winds are expected from about 3 PM to 9 PM.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,

including tents and holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be

hazardous for high profile vehicles, especially on west to east

roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fast moving showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon and early evening could produce brief gusts

in excess of 50 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&