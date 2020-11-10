Wide-open NFC has league’s best and worst divisions

The race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC is wide open. The only certainty is the conference leader won’t come from the East. New Orleans (6-2), Green Bay (6-2), Seattle (6-2), Tampa Bay (6-3), Arizona (5-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) are all in the mix at the halfway point of the season. Chicago (5-4) is the only other team in the NFC with a winning record but the Bears are fading. The Saints seem to have the best shot at this point. They’re riding a five-game winning streak and coming off a 38-3 beatdown of Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.