Tornado Watch from TUE 2:05 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 505 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE

LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY

KANE KENDALL LAKE IL

MCHENRY WILL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,

BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO,

COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT,

ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, GURNEE, JOLIET, LA SALLE, LEMONT,

LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS,

MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO,

OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PONTIAC, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD,

SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON,

WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.