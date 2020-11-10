Tornado Warning until TUE 3:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTHERN

WHITESIDE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES…

At 304 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Milledgeville, or 12 miles southeast of Mount

Carroll, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Whiteside and southeastern Carroll Counties, including the

following locations… Carroll County Fairgrounds and Hitt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…<.75IN