Tornado Warning until TUE 3:30 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTHERN
WHITESIDE AND SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES…
At 304 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located over Milledgeville, or 12 miles southeast of Mount
Carroll, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northern Whiteside and southeastern Carroll Counties, including the
following locations… Carroll County Fairgrounds and Hitt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…<.75IN