Tornado Warning until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Tornado Warning until TUE 3:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CST FOR EAST
CENTRAL ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE AND NORTH CENTRAL HENRY
COUNTIES…
At 232 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Osborn, or 14 miles east of East Moline, moving
northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
Locations impacted include…
Hillsdale, Shady Beach and Joslin.
This includes Interstate 88 between mile markers 5 and 13.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…<.75IN