Tornado Warning until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CST FOR EAST

CENTRAL ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE AND NORTH CENTRAL HENRY

COUNTIES…

At 232 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Osborn, or 14 miles east of East Moline, moving

northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include…

Hillsdale, Shady Beach and Joslin.

This includes Interstate 88 between mile markers 5 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…<.75IN