Thousands of people without power in Ogle, Winnebago counties

Thousands of people are without power in the Stateline.



According to ComEd, as of 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, 11,555 people were without power in Ogle County.



In Winnebago County, 7,372 people were without power, according to ComEd.



214 people are without power in Lee County, according to ComEd.



Severe weather rolled through the Stateline late Tuesday afternoon with winds approaching 50 miles per hour.



Several residents in the Stateline saw hail from the storm as well.



