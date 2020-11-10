Storms could bring high winds, tornado threat to Stateline Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A potent cold front could usher in the threat for severe storms Tuesday ahead of a midweek cooldown.

Strong storms could bring high winds and an isolated tornado threat to the Stateline.

Tuesday morning: Dry conditions hold on a bit longer, though cloud cover has moved into the Stateline. Have the umbrella handy, especially along and north of a line from Freeport to Savanna. Far northwest Illinois stands the greatest chance for light to moderate rain before noon.

Tuesday afternoon: Model guidance suggests a developing line of thunderstorms by the early afternoon. Storms should be pushing out of eastern Iowa and into Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties by 2 p.m.

Severe storms are most likely to bring about gusty and potentially damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

Tuesday evening: The threat for severe thunderstorms should work into the Rockford region between 4 and 6 p.m. During this time, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible with the broken line of storms. This can of course lead to downed trees, limbs, and power outages.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a "slight" risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale. As a refresher, this means that isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

A "slight" risk for severe weather is possible Tuesday evening.

As the low pressure center winds to the northwest, rotation aloft could tighten up a bit. This leads to that small, but present threat for an isolated tornado. Be sure to have the WREX Weather app downloaded and enabled with location tracking to ensure proper notification of any watches or warnings.

Tuesday night: Storms quickly push east by about 8 p.m., as clouds gradually taper off. Behind the precipitation chances Tuesday evening, much cooler air rushes in.