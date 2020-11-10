Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 4:38 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Eastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 600 PM CST.

* At 435 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Richmond to near DeKalb to near Plano, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of

producing damaging 70 mph winds west of the Chicago metro.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Northwest side of Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan,

Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine,

Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman

Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview and Elmhurst.

This includes…Argonne National Laboratory, Brookfield Zoo, Oakton

Community College, Triton College, Benedictine University, Chain O

Lakes State Park, College of DuPage, College of Lake County, Great

Lakes Naval Training Center, Harper College, Lake Forest College,

Mchenry County College, Moraine Hills State Park, Morton Arboretum,

Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Wheaton

College, and North Central College.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…70MPH