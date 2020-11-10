Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:30 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:30 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST
FOR KENDALL…DE KALB AND KANE COUNTIES…
At 413 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Paw Paw to near Earlville to Tonica, moving
northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. Several reports of 60 to 70 mph
winds and tree damage with this line of storms.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Aurora, Joliet, Elgin, DeKalb, Bartlett, Plainfield, Carpentersville,
St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin, West Chicago, Batavia, Huntley,
Geneva, Sycamore, Yorkville, Campton Hills, Minooka, Plano and
Sandwich.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central
and northeastern Illinois.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…70MPH