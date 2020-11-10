Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST

FOR KENDALL…DE KALB AND KANE COUNTIES…

At 413 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Paw Paw to near Earlville to Tonica, moving

northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. Several reports of 60 to 70 mph

winds and tree damage with this line of storms.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Joliet, Elgin, DeKalb, Bartlett, Plainfield, Carpentersville,

St. Charles, Oswego, Algonquin, West Chicago, Batavia, Huntley,

Geneva, Sycamore, Yorkville, Campton Hills, Minooka, Plano and

Sandwich.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central

and northeastern Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…70MPH