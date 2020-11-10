Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:50 PM CST until TUE 4:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Mchenry County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 445 PM CST.

* At 349 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near South Beloit to Timberlane to near Rochelle,

moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated. This line of storms has a history of

producing 70 mph wind gusts in the Rockford area.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills,

McHenry, Woodstock, Huntley, Campton Hills, Fox Lake, Harvard,

Island Lake, Marengo, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee,

Hampshire, Johnsburg and Lakemoor.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 32 and 56.

This includes…Elgin Community College, Mchenry County College,

Mchenry County Fairgrounds, and Moraine Hills State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central

and northeastern Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…70MPH