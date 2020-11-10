Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST

FOR WALWORTH AND EASTERN ROCK COUNTIES…

At 409 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Milton to 7 miles south of Whitewater to near

Walworth to near Harvard, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva,

Milton, East Troy, Williams Bay, Genoa City, Walworth, Clinton,

Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Pell Lake, Potter Lake,

Powers Lake and Richmond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central

and southeastern Wisconsin.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have produced widespread

wind damage across parts of Rock County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH