Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:20 PM CST until TUE 4:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 430 PM CST.

* At 319 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near German Valley to near Mount Morris to near

Walnut, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, DeKalb, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore,

Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Genoa,

Shabbona, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cortland, Cherry

Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction and Pecatonica.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 78 and 123.

I-88 between mile markers 71 and 100.

I-90 between mile markers 1 and 31.

This includes…Northern Illinois University, Boone County

Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford

Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central

and northeastern Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH