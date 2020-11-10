Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:19 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:19 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…
* Until 400 PM CST.
* At 319 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Freeport to Mount Morris, moving northeast at
50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Freeport, Davis, German Valley, Ridott, Albertus Airport and
Stephenson County Fairgrounds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern
Illinois.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
sturdy building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH