 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:19 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST

New
3:19 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Stephenson IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 400 PM CST.

* At 319 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Freeport to Mount Morris, moving northeast at
50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Freeport, Davis, German Valley, Ridott, Albertus Airport and
Stephenson County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern
Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
sturdy building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

Related Articles

Skip to content