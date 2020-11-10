Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:19 PM CST until TUE 4:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 400 PM CST.

* At 319 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Freeport to Mount Morris, moving northeast at

50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Davis, German Valley, Ridott, Albertus Airport and

Stephenson County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH