Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 4:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CST

FOR LEE AND CENTRAL OGLE COUNTIES…

At 334 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Winnebago to Stillman Valley to Amboy, moving

northeast at 70 mph. A wind gust of 54 mph was measured in Dixon

recently.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Amboy, Stillman Valley, Franklin

Grove, Ashton, Lost Nation, Sublette, Woodhaven Lakes, Leaf River,

Grand Detour, Harmon, Eldena, Lee Center, Chana and Nachusa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for north central

Illinois.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH