Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:38 PM CST until TUE 3:30 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois…

Southeastern Carroll County in northwestern Illinois…

Southeastern Clinton County in east central Iowa…

* Until 330 PM CST.

* At 238 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Clinton to near Atkinson, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Clinton, Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, Camanche, Fulton,

Prophetstown, Erie, Lanark, Garden Plain, Milledgeville, Fairhaven,

Albany, Tampico, Shannon, Lyndon, Chadwick, Low Moor, Coleta and

Deer Grove.

This includes Interstate 88 between mile markers 14 and 44.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern

Illinois…and east central Iowa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH