Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CST

FOR EASTERN ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE…CENTRAL HENRY AND

EASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES…

At 227 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Princeton to near Warner, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona,

Le Claire, Coal Valley, Hampton, Orion, Port Byron, Erie, Garden

Plain, Rapids City, Albany, Princeton, Cordova, Riverdale and

Cleveland.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 299 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 26.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 6 and 21.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern

Illinois…and east central Iowa.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH