Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:45 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:45 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CST
FOR EASTERN ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE…CENTRAL HENRY AND
EASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES…
At 227 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Princeton to near Warner, moving northeast at 50
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, East Moline, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona,
Le Claire, Coal Valley, Hampton, Orion, Port Byron, Erie, Garden
Plain, Rapids City, Albany, Princeton, Cordova, Riverdale and
Cleveland.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 299 and 306.
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 26.
Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 6 and 21.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 18.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern
Illinois…and east central Iowa.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH