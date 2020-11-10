Severe storms could bring 70 MPH gusts, isolated tornadoes this evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A powerful low pressure system is pushing through the Upper Midwest, bringing with it the threat for severe storms.

A line of thunderstorms works through the region by shortly before sunset.

Tuesday afternoon: Storms have already started to develop west of the Mississippi as of the noon hour. Storms should be pushing out of eastern Iowa and into Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties by 1 to 2 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. This is in place until 8 p.m., and was issued to highlight where 70 mph wind gusts and isolated tornadoes may occur.

Tuesday evening: The threat for severe thunderstorms should work into the Rockford region between 3 and 5 p.m. During this time, wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour are possible with the broken line of storms. This can of course lead to downed trees, limbs, and power outages.

Storms should move out by 6 or 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As the low pressure center winds to the northwest, rotation aloft could tighten up a bit. This leads to that small, but present threat for an isolated tornado. Be sure to have the WREX Weather app downloaded and enabled with location tracking to ensure proper notification of any watches or warnings.

The Rockford area is not under a severe thunderstorm watch as of this writing, however it could be a necessity as the afternoon progresses. The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a "slight" risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale. As a refresher, this means that isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms are possible.

Strong storms could fire in northern Illinois.

Tuesday night: Storms quickly push east by about 8 p.m., as clouds gradually taper off. Behind the precipitation chances Tuesday evening, much cooler air rushes in. A much more fall-like feel is ahead for the second half of the work week.