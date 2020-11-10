RPS 205 teachers urge board to move to remote learning

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Several RPS 205 teachers and the president of the Rockford Education Association started the public comment session of Tuesday night's board meeting illustrating their problems with COVID-19 and urging the board to move to remote-only learning.

Some say they're overworked and understaffed, others mention they just recovered from COVID-19.

"With large numbers of teachers out of the building and in quarantine, we have a staffing crisis on our hands," said Mel Gillfillan. "I'm back once again to ask, 'when is enough enough?'"

"The remaining staff in our building can't help but wonder, 'am I going to be the next one to get COVID?'" said Julie Kidder, a teacher at Spring Creek Elementary. "I was one of the lucky ones. I was sick but had very mild symptoms. I cannot say the same for my colleagues, one of whom was admitted to the hospital yesterday and is expected to be there for at least a week."

Others went on to criticize the board, calling members hypocritical that they would hold a virtual school board meeting for their safety, but not do the same for students and staff.

No board member addressed the concerns at Tuesday night's virtual meeting, but Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett did send a statement to 13 WREX.

"We know there are concerns and struggles in this unpredictable school year, and we appreciate our staff, students’ and families’ perspectives during this difficult time. Our administration is in constant communication with the Winnebago County Health Department to determine our next steps and ensure it’s safe to offer in-person and blended-model instruction for students and families who need it. We will continue to work with our local health officials to plan our next steps," Dr. Jarrett said over email.