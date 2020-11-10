Rockford Promise expansion to offer free NIU tuition to certain RPS 205 students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An expansion of Rockford Promise will provide free college tuition to RPS 205 students who meet specific guidelines.

To be eligible students must live within the city of Rockford limits, attend RPS 205 all four years of high school, and graduate with a cumulative 3.0 GPA. Students currently enrolled in a RPS 205 high school at any grade level are eligible for the program without the four-year attendance requirement.

"Modeled after promise programs around the nation, including the Kalamazoo Promise, our goal is to increase educational attainment in our region while providing a powerful economic incentive for residents and businesses to locate to the Rockford region," says Rockford Promise Executive Director Dr. Tasha Davis.

"We have a tangible scholarship waiting for students and its building on the outstanding work we've already done with Rock Valley College and Rockford University," says RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett. "Now we're expanding that with this huge partnership at NIU and the City of Rockford. "

The City of Rockford is proposing to fund the expansion thanks to a new revenue source.

"We will pay for it using Casino Revenue," says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "We also, after the last four years, have built up a fund balance over our limit and our policy I should say, if need be we can utilize some of that balance."

Dr. Jarrett believes the new program will be a powerful incentive for students across the district.

"We have 459 students who are currently eligible for the program for this year with the 3.0 GPA," says Jarrett. "I plan to commit as part of an annual review process to make sure how many additional students we're adding to that with each additional class."

The proposal now heads to the governing boards of NIU, RPS 205, Rockford Promise, and the City of Rockford for final approval. RPS 205 says students can already begin their application process. For FAQ's on the program, click here.