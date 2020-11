ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police need your help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting someone under the age of 18.

Police are looking for 38-year-old Joseph Coon. Authorities say the alleged incident happened at the 1300 block of 17th Avenue in Rockford. Coon reportedly knew the victim.

If you know where he is, call the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.