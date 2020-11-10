Rockford Fire responds to a vacant condemned house fire early Tuesday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department was on scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Rockford Fire, it happened on the 1200 block of 7th Street in Rockford around 5:30 a.m.. Fire officials say people passing by the area called the fire department once they saw the blaze.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the front door once they arrived but the building appeared to be a vacant condemned two-family home.

Firefighters put out the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in under investigation. The estimated cost of damage to the building caused by the fire is $10,000.