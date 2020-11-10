 Skip to Content

Rockford Fire responds to a vacant condemned house fire early Tuesday morning

Updated
Last updated today at 8:11 am
8:06 am NewsTop News StoriesTop Stories
Rockford fire department
Rockford Fire Pic
Photo Credit: Rockford Fire Twitter Page

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department was on scene of a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Rockford Fire, it happened on the 1200 block of 7th Street in Rockford around 5:30 a.m.. Fire officials say people passing by the area called the fire department once they saw the blaze.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the front door once they arrived but the building appeared to be a vacant condemned two-family home.

Firefighters put out the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in under investigation. The estimated cost of damage to the building caused by the fire is $10,000.

Cassandra Bretl

Multimedia Journalist
Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today.
She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate.
She is excited to bring her skills back to the 815 where she is originally from.
You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

Related Articles

Skip to content