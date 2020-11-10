 Skip to Content

Rockford Choral Union cancels 2020 performances of Messiah

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:48 am Top News StoriesTop Stories
Rockford Choral Union

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Christmas tradition in Rockford is cancelled due to COVID-19.

Rockford Choral Union announced it is postponing its 2020 performances of Handel's "Messiah" until 2021. It would have been the group's 75th anniversary of the performances.

The group typically offers the performances around the holidays to celebrate the message of Jesus. But while you can't see the annual performance in person, you can find it online.

The Rockford Choral Union posted its 65th anniversary performance on YouTube.

Cassandra Bretl

Multimedia Journalist
Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today.
She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate.
She is excited to bring her skills back to the 815 where she is originally from.
You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

Related Articles

Skip to content