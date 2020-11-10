Rockford Choral Union cancels 2020 performances of Messiah

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Christmas tradition in Rockford is cancelled due to COVID-19.

Rockford Choral Union announced it is postponing its 2020 performances of Handel's "Messiah" until 2021. It would have been the group's 75th anniversary of the performances.

The group typically offers the performances around the holidays to celebrate the message of Jesus. But while you can't see the annual performance in person, you can find it online.

The Rockford Choral Union posted its 65th anniversary performance on YouTube.