Report: NASA needs more time, money to bring back Mars rocks

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An independent panel says NASA is underestimating the amount of time and money it will take to bring Mars rocks back to Earth in the coming decade. In a report issued Tuesday, the review board says NASA and the European Space Agency should consider bumping the next launches for the sample return from 2026 to 2028, given all the technological challenges. The delays will increase costs. Already more than halfway to Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover will hunt for the best samples, after landing in February. It will take two more launches with a lander and a spacecraft to bring them back.