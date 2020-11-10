Report: Children lose basic skills under virus restrictions

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. education watchdog says some young children have forgotten how to eat with a knife and fork and others have regressed into diapers as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on young peoples’ learning. The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills said in a report on Tuesday that some of the children most affected by disruption of the pandemic were those in their earliest years of education with working parents, who “experienced the double whammy of less time with parents and less time with other children.” Among older children, some had fallen behind in math and struggled with literacy and their ability to concentrate. The stress in others manifested in self-harm.