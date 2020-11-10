Re-tabulation begins for 90th District Representative race in Ogle Co.

OREGON (WREX) — The re-tabulation process for the 90th District Representative race started on Tuesday as workers process more than 26,000 ballots.

The ballots from all precincts have been locked and secured since last Tuesday, the county clerk said.

According to Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook, the oval marks for the 90th District race did not line up for Ogle County voters on Nov. 3.

"We're going to go ahead and run the machines that we used on Election Day along with the ballot boxes and so that way everything's the same as Election Day," Cook said.

A re-tabulation is required by law and "in the interest of ensuring the accuracy, integrity and transparency of the results of this district," the county clerk said.

Cook didn't have an estimate on when results would be available, but mail-in ballots can arrive until Nov. 17th.

During a test Monday, which was open to the public, Cook said the issue has been fixed and ballot tabulation will be underway on Tuesday.

Monday's test was to ensure this process goes smoothly on Tuesday.