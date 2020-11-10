Raoul leading charge for police licensing program in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus could introduce a plan to decertify police officers who are found guilty of misconduct.

Right now, officers are certified by the state after going through testing and other prequalification. Individual departments can penalize or fire officers for misconduct. However, that doesn’t affect their state license. Officers could end up working for another department.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has been pushing to change that practice for several years. Raoul hoped to address this issue while he was still serving in the Illinois Senate. The General Assembly passed a massive package of police reforms five years ago, but sponsors had to drop the police license portion due to strong opposition from law enforcement.

Now, he hopes lawmakers can create a licensing system to ensure bad officers have their licenses pulled. Raoul stressed any officer charged with misconduct shouldn’t work for another agency.

“Not every police chief or sheriff will have the same appetite to regulate conduct unbecoming of an officer,” Raoul said during a Senate hearing Tuesday. “That’s why it’s critical to have a mechanism at the state level to make sure that we don’t have any such officers who engage in such conduct in our state.”

A collaborative effort to improve departments

Advocates for the plan emphasize the majority of officers are good people. They just want to get rid of bad actors through this process.

“What we envision is something where ILETSB could work collaboratively with local law enforcement departments where those local law enforcement departments are demonstrating a willingness to investigate misconduct,” Raoul explained.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board believes further reforms could help discover character flaws and remove any officers from service before they commit more misconduct.

“Since its inception, the board has decertified over 350 officers throughout the state,” explained Director Brent Fischer. “Of these, 75% were for felony convictions and 47% were from within Cook County.”

Fischer said there were only four officer decertifications last year, but the average each year is 16. Still, he noted the highest number of decertified officers in a year was 37.

Making communities safer

The Illinois State’s Attorneys Association stressed the working group with Raoul isn’t trying to take away collective bargaining rights.

“We’re trying to just come up with a uniform system that can address situations where officers have committed really serious misconduct,” said Bob Berlin, DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Berlin noted prosecutors rely on police to investigate crime and gather evidence to help them hold people accountable. However, he says police need trust and confidence of the community in order to be successful.

“If we do this right, a state certification process, I believe, will result in more professional and better-trained police departments. That’s going to make our communities safer,” Berlin said.

He also feels the license option could lead to better results from departments, helping strengthen public confidence. Berlin’s colleague in Tazewell County agreed.

“If the public doesn’t have confidence in the criminal justice system, then the ability to obtain justice is an impossibility. It’s just logical,” said Stu Umholtz.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly also supports the working group’s ideas to improve the process.

“We’re hopeful that whatever standards are agreed to, the ISP will meet and exceed those standards. Integrity is in the DNA of the ISP,” Kelly said. “That’s our mission and we’re committed to it.”