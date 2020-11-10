Pritzker: COVID-19 hospitalization rate ‘far higher’ than the spring

CHICAGO (WREX) — The positivity rate and cases for COVID-19 aren't the only thing increasing across the state.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says nearly every region across the state is seeing a "far higher" rate of hospitalizations for the virus than in the spring. Some areas outside Cook and the collar counties are seeing the worst surge yet, according to the governor.

"Only regions 10 and 11, suburban Cook and Chicago, remain a fair distance behind their worst hospitalization peaks in the spring, by about half. But we're seeing concerning trends in suburban Cook County," said Gov. Pritzker.



Statewide, hospitals are averaging more than 4,200 patients with COVID-19. In comparison, the highest average in the spring was 4,822. As of Tuesday night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, according to Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those, 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to IDPH.

The governor says he's been in talks with hospital leaders and says Illinoisans need to do their part to ensure hospitals won't be overrun.

"We must not let them become overrun. They have a message for everyone listening: They implore you to make sure everyone wears a mask and stops gathering with a large number of people in your homes. They need your help," said Gov. Pritzker. "You saw what happened when hospitals filled up in the spring. It's the same problem for hospitals now, honestly."



Gov. Pritzker says Region 1 has nearly doubled its hospitalization peak from the spring. Hospitals in the Stateline have already shared their concerns about the rise of COVID-19 patients.

The governor says the state is in a continuous battle with the virus.

"We all want this to be over. But we need to gird ourselves for winter because it's not over yet. Neither has winter come, nor is the pandemic over. We have potentially months of the fight ahead of us," said Gov. Pritzker.

You can view the state provided data on hospitalizations below. Click here if you're reading this on the 13 WREX app.