November weather returns as temperatures drop over 20 degrees

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a week straight of record-setting warmth, we get back to the usual November chill for the rest of the week (and possibly the rest of the month). The weather also settles down after some windy and stormy days.

Typical chill:

A powerful cold front brings us back to the usual weather for November starting Wednesday. Temperatures only rise back to the middle 40's for highs in the afternoon. This is down almost 30 degrees from Tuesday. The weather eventually becomes sunny, so that will help take some edge off of the chill. The winds become light throughout the day.

Temperatures remain much colder compared to early this week.

While the weather stays a lot colder, we don't go into deep freeze from here on out. Temperatures alternate back and forth for a while. Thursday warms almost 10 degrees and gets into the middle 50's. Friday falls again, however, and drops to the low 40's. Both days remain sunny and dry.

Saturday showers:

We won't stay sunny and dry for the rest of the week. Saturday brings a chance for showers to the Stateline. The wet weather rolls in early in the morning, and sticks around through the middle of the morning. After that, we dry out for the rest of the day. Drizzly weather may return, though, Saturday night.

A wintry mix slides in early Saturday morning.

Note that I mentioned 'showers'. We may get a wintry mix on Saturday. The pre-dawn showers start out as snow, then transition to rain by sunrise. We'll have rain for the rest of the morning. Any snow doesn't look to stick beyond on the lawn and fields. Accumulations will be minimal and not more than a dusting. Saturday's temperatures stay in the 40's.

By Sunday, we dry out again and return to sunshine and 50's. Early next week remains sunny but falls back to the 40's. We could see the 50's over the rest of next week.