More first responders facing mental health struggles

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most of 2020 has been full of stress, struggles and uncertainty. And it's weighing on Illinois' first responders.

According to Illinois Firefighter Peer Support, in the past nearly two months, it's gotten more calls from first responders asking for mental health support.

The group suspects some first responders toughed out the start of the pandemic, but now many are realizing how it has impacted their mental health.

"We all go through these struggles, but especially even more so as first responders. The added stress and anxieties that we deal with, they're normal. Give us a call. We'll normalize those abnormal situations. It's okay," said Tom Howard, the executive director of Illinois Firefighter Peer Support.

If you know a first responder who needs help, or you are one who needs help, you can call the group's hotline at (855) 90-SUPPORT.