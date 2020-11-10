More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa’s arrest

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa blew out a tire on a grey Lexus in a collision with a curb that left the car smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February. That’s according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. La Russa was charged in late October by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office after tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08. He has pleaded not guilty. News of La Russa’s arrest broke Monday. And more details emerged on Tuesday.